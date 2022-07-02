https://sputniknews.com/20220702/state-of-emergency-declared-in-riot-hit-uzbekistan-province-1096896894.html

State of Emergency Declared in Riot-Hit Uzbekistan Province

State of Emergency Declared in Riot-Hit Uzbekistan Province

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has declared a month-long state of emergency in the northwestern province of Karakalpakstan... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-02T18:45+0000

2022-07-02T18:45+0000

2022-07-02T18:45+0000

uzbekistan

riots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104814/26/1048142652_0:0:2978:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_0640edbf7e6f15cf2f5f8e1d1716f1ea.jpg

"A presidential decree… declares a state of emergency in the Republic of Karakalpakstan from 00:01 a.m. on July 3, 2022 to 00:00 a.m. on August 2, 2022," the presidency announced.Earlier, he arrived in Nukus and proposed to preserve the clause on the sovereignty of the republic's autonomy in the country's constitution.Riots broke out across Karakalpakstan on Friday over a constitutional amendment that sought to strip the province, populated by the ethnic minority of Karakalpaks, of its autonomous status. Police stepped in after protesters tried to storm administrative buildings.The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan said that an illegal demonstration was held in the capital of the autonomous republic on Friday. The demonstrators demanded the release of a local blogger, who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan via a referendum if the amendments are adopted.

uzbekistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uzbekistan, riots