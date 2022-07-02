https://sputniknews.com/20220702/running-up-that-hill-netflix-gets-overwhelmed-as-stranger-things-volume-two-drops-1096877642.html

Running Up That Hill: Netflix Gets Overwhelmed as 'Stranger Things' Volume Two Drops

In the first four weeks since its release, "Stranger Things 4" has held the record for being the most popular English-language series on the streaming service... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Streaming giant Netflix encountered technical difficulties shortly after the Friday release of the highly anticipated final two episodes of "Stranger Things 4," it was revealed.According to Variety and data from the Downdetector.com website, when the popular show's Volume 2 went live, user claims of Netflix issues increased in geometric progression. Before the problem was fixed, Netflix error complaints peaked at almost 13,000 at the top of the hour. Luckily, the issue was resolved within half an hour in most cases.As it happens, multiple users took to social media to share their disappointment at their inability to watch the latest installment of the much-hyped series, suggesting the record influx of users to the service was to blame."I think netflix is down everyone and their moms probably crashed it trying to watch stranger things vol 2," wrote one user.Indeed, given the cultural influence that the "Stranger Things" series has attained, the number of people that gathered around the show's midnight release is not particularly surprising. The popularity of "Stranger Things" goes beyond simply viewers as it has even affected other spheres of pop culture. Kate Bush's 1985's top hit "Running Up That Hill," which was prominently included in the episode of the show, propelled the reclusive artist to the top of the charts, giving Bush her first No. 1 song and breaking three Guinness World Records in the process.

