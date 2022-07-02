https://sputniknews.com/20220702/reporters-without-borders-kiev-pressures-media-to-show-ukrainian-troops-as-victims-not-attackers-1096887667.html

Reporters Without Borders: Kiev Pressures Media to Show Ukrainian Troops as Victims, Not Attackers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The international press freedom watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has criticized the Ukrainian authorities for hampering an... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to RSF, in order to obtain accreditation with the Ukrainian authorities local and international reporters agree to abide by specific rules associated with Ukraine's national security concerns, such as not exposing the names of units and their location, not filming military installations, waiting several hours before reporting a missile strike. Yet "unjustified obstacles" to credible and impartial reporting persist in the field, journalists said.Another reporter, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that the Ukrainian authorities view foreign journalists as "influence relays rather than information vehicles."A reporter for the French newspaper Les Echos, Guillaume Ptak, several times has been detained at checkpoints by territorial defense volunteers, who were unaware that the media are allowed to work despite the curfew. Fear of detention compels most journalists to avoid taking photos and videos as they pass through the checkpoints.Legitimate restrictions related to national security concerns must be proportionate and not infringe on the work of journalists, the head of RSF's Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, Jeanne Cavelier said, calling on the Ukrainian government to draw up precise principles regarding reporting conditions and to enforce them by all possible means.

