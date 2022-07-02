https://sputniknews.com/20220702/political-analyst-biden-numbers-worst-of-any-us-president-as-he-outright-misrepresented-economy-1096874868.html

Political Analyst: Biden Numbers 'Worst' of Any US President as He 'Outright Misrepresented' Economy

The Biden administration is plagued by incessant crises both in the foreign policy arena and the economy, which threatens to slide into a recession.The blatant failures of the Democratic administration, in particular in curbing inflation that has accelerated to record-high levels not seen in decades, have grown increasingly noticeable to Americans.A recent study released by Fox News determined that as inflation continues to rattles the US, national pride has begun to sink. Incidentally, the results were made public just days before the states are due to celebrate its July 4 independence celebrations.Sputnik: Why is this happening?Don DeBar: We are talking about a study based upon polling conducted June 10-13, 2022 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) for Fox News. The poll includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide "randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones."To really understand what's going on, one must both deep dive into the actual polling data used in this study and review it against both the data from previous years of study and the actual events and conditions that affect the material conditions of Americans over the period of study.Clearly, there has been a significant drop in the economic security of Americans since Biden took office, and this was a sharp acceleration of the phenomenon which had been manifesting for the past 3 or 4 decades, by almost every objective measure (income, wealth, debt, job security). The response to this phenomenon was demonstrated front and center in the political system with the 2016 presidential primaries that lifted outsiders Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders to the top of the heap and ultimately lifted Trump into the presidency.This phenomenon - a condition featuring the loss of job security, flat or declining income, a shrinking safety net, massive debt and default, housing, health care and even food insecurity - has driven and/or helped fuel previous manifestations of political dissatisfaction such as Occupy Wall Street (2011) and Black Lives Matter.These questions of anxiety about economic conditions were rarely - or never - raised in the 2016 presidential polls, which fact should make it easier for one to understand the vector between the polls and the electoral vote during that year.Sputnik: Biden promised to unite the country. Not only is the US divided over various topics, including gun control, abortions, etc., but it is facing a severe economic situation. What does this tell us about the Biden administration’s policy success?Don DeBar: Given the poll's results showing that the primary concern shared by voters far above any other is their economic condition ("Inflation and higher prices 41%") and that Biden has avoided, deflected and outright misrepresented the state of the economy, it is not surprising that the majority of the voters polled consider his administration a failure. For the record, Biden's polling numbers are the worst of any president since Richard Nixon's numbers, measured on the day before he resigned in disgrace.Sputnik: What consequences may this have for the US as a country overall? Its global influence is in decline and now the situation inside the country is also unstable.Don DeBar: Overall, the objective geopolitical condition of the US is at its lowest and most dangerous since 1944/5, when the current international financial architecture, including such entities as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, was established. These sought to ensure exchange rate stability, prevent competitive devaluations, and promote economic growth. This architecture is in shambles, in the eyes of more than half of the human population, as a consequence of US efforts to make war via sanctions. The benchmarked position of the US dollar, long the backbone of this system, is no longer assumed by half the planet.Further, US intelligence and military actions taken in coordination with this economic aggression now have produced a hot war between NATO and the Russian Federation - and perhaps China - that risks the very survival of humanity.Sputnik: Even the vast majority of Democratic Party supporters are not proud of the US right now. The US Congress and White House are controlled by the DNC. How did a situation like this happen in the first place?Don DeBar: This question requires a rather lengthy reply that describes the details of the operation of the political system here, from the ground up. In the interest of brevity, suffice to say that the fact that Congress has a steady positive polling position ranging over the past decade from 8-28% and a reelection rate in excess of 90% tells all one needs to know about the political system here, and helps explain the output of that system in terms of policy. In turn, the system that produces this vector induces dissatisfaction by its very operation, since it is an alienation of democratic political power, per se.Sputnik: Why does the current government fail to address even the concerns of its own party supporters?Don DeBar: The model in each case is based upon large sums of money and monopoly media control - now including heavily censored social media - which target those hot button social issues which can deeply divide public opinion and are used to excite partisan voting patterns without addressing basic issues of public policy such as the economic conditions and questions of war and peace.

