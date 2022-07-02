https://sputniknews.com/20220702/police-two-dead-multiple-injured-after-car-crashes-into-dc-fireworks-stand-1096898796.html

Video: Two Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Crashes Into DC Fireworks Stand

Two pedestrians were killed and "multiple" others were left with injuries late Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a fireworks stand in Washington, DC, local police have detailed.Of the injured, two were said to have been taken to a local area hospital.Citing police, Perris Jones, an on-scene reporter with Fox 5, noted in a Twitter post that the driver had run a red light, struck a cyclist and then crashed into the fireworks stand. He further noted that the deceased are the cyclist and the individual who was manning the fireworks stand at the time. It was earlier reported the driver suffered a medical emergency.Preliminary findings issued by the DC Police Department detailed the crash took place at about 6 p.m. local time near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place Northeast.A photo released by the department on social media showed multiple boxes strewn across the sidewalk with what appears to be fireworks on the ground.Local WUSA9 reporter Rafael Sanchez-Cruz detailed on Twitter that a detonated firework was heard at the scene following the crash.Video from the scene shows officers surveying the incident area. A gray truck with significant damage to its hood is also seen.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

