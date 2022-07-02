https://sputniknews.com/20220702/organizers-of-unrest-in-uzbekistans-nukus-detained-local-authorities-say-1096888548.html
Organizers of Unrest in Uzbekistan's Nukus Detained, Local Authorities Say
"A group of organizers of mass unrest and persons who actively resisted the law enforcers were detained. Investigative actions are currently taking place. All provocateurs will be identified and brought to justice," a joint statement of Karakalpakstan's parliament, government and interior ministry read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The organizers of the mass protests in Nukus, the capital of the autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan, who allegedly attempted to seize power in the region, have been detained, Karakalpakstan’s authorities said on Saturday.
On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan via a referendum if amendments are adopted.
"A group of organizers of mass unrest and persons who actively resisted the law enforcers were detained. Investigative actions are currently taking place. All provocateurs will be identified and brought to justice," a joint statement of Karakalpakstan’s parliament, government and interior ministry read.
According to the statement, those detained attempted to capture Karakalpakstan’s state institutions and thereby fracture the society and disrupt social and political stability in Uzbekistan.
"In these circumstances, attempts by certain unhealthy external forces from abroad to affect the development of the situation in Karakalpakstan, including through purposeful information outbursts and distortion of the current events, are causing concern," the statement added, noting that Uzbekistan "has the necessary capacity to prevent the situation from being undermined further."
Amending the Uzbek constitution was the initiative of incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who wants a referendum to take place by the end of the year. A constitutional commission was formed in late May and submitted the draft amendments to the parliament this past Wednesday. The parliament passed the draft bill on Friday and gave a nod to its public release for further popular debate.
The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty and prohibition of extraditing an Uzbek citizen to a foreign country.