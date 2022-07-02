https://sputniknews.com/20220702/organizers-of-unrest-in-uzbekistans-nukus-detained-local-authorities-say-1096888548.html

Organizers of Unrest in Uzbekistan's Nukus Detained, Local Authorities Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The organizers of the mass protests in Nukus, the capital of the autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan, who allegedly... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan via a referendum if amendments are adopted.According to the statement, those detained attempted to capture Karakalpakstan’s state institutions and thereby fracture the society and disrupt social and political stability in Uzbekistan.Amending the Uzbek constitution was the initiative of incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who wants a referendum to take place by the end of the year. A constitutional commission was formed in late May and submitted the draft amendments to the parliament this past Wednesday. The parliament passed the draft bill on Friday and gave a nod to its public release for further popular debate.The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty and prohibition of extraditing an Uzbek citizen to a foreign country.

