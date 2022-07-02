https://sputniknews.com/20220702/new-york-state-tightens-gun-control-regulations-1096882292.html

New York State Tightens Gun Control Regulations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law, imposing stricter gun possession regulations, the governor's office said on Saturday. 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

New York State's new law places restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms, including rifles and shotguns, in public places and stipulates that those living on private property must obtain a gun permit from property owners.Individuals who carry concealed weapons in public places, including airports, restaurants, playgrounds, educational and medical facilities, or store them on private property in defiance of the owners' prohibition, would be subject to criminal penalties.Last week, the US Supreme Court overturned the requirement in New York State to prove to authorities the need for concealed of weapons, setting a precedent for other US states. The decision of the Supreme Court, where conservatives constitute the majority, was denounced by President Joe Biden, who cited the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres, while calling for further limits on gun possession.In Uvalde, Texas on May 24 an 18-year-old wielding an AR-15 automatic weapon slaughtered 19 schoolchildren less than two weeks after a white supremacist in Buffalo killed 10 Blacks with a Bushmaster XM-15. The weapons used in both incidents were purchased legally, the authorities said.This year alone the US has seen more than 200 mass shootings, including 27 at schools, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

