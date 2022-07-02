https://sputniknews.com/20220702/malfunction-of-japans-phone-operator-affects-30-mln-users-suspends-work-of-atms---reports-1096892719.html

Malfunction of Japan's Phone Operator Affects 30 Mln Users, Suspends Work of ATMs - Reports

According to the NHK broadcaster, the malfunction of KDDI and the affiliated companies au, UQ mobile and povo led to a halt in the transmission of weather data from 430 out of 1,300 measurement points in Japan.The malfunction also disrupted the Yamato Holdings door-to-door delivery service, as couriers were left without communication, the broadcaster added.In addition,190 ATMs of Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank stopped working in the prefectures of Gifu, Aichi, Mie and Shiga.KDDI apologized for the service disruption, but is not yet ready to name the exact timing of fixing the malfunction.

