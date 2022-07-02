https://sputniknews.com/20220702/malfunction-of-japans-phone-operator-affects-30-mln-users-suspends-work-of-atms---reports-1096892719.html
Malfunction of Japan's Phone Operator Affects 30 Mln Users, Suspends Work of ATMs - Reports
Malfunction of Japan's Phone Operator Affects 30 Mln Users, Suspends Work of ATMs - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A large-scale malfunction of the major Japanese cellular operator KDDI has affected about 30 million users across the country, leading to a... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
15:23 GMT 02.07.2022 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 02.07.2022)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A large-scale malfunction of the major Japanese cellular operator KDDI has affected about 30 million users across the country, leading to a halt in the transmission of weather data, failures in a delivery service, and a massive shutdown of ATMs, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
According to the NHK broadcaster, the malfunction of KDDI and the affiliated companies au, UQ mobile and povo led to a halt in the transmission of weather data from 430 out of 1,300 measurement points in Japan.
The malfunction also disrupted the Yamato Holdings door-to-door delivery service, as couriers were left without communication, the broadcaster added.
In addition,190 ATMs of Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank stopped working in the prefectures of Gifu, Aichi, Mie and Shiga.
KDDI apologized for the service disruption, but is not yet ready to name the exact timing of fixing the malfunction.