Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, in response to intensifying attacks against Donbass perpetuated by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donestk and Lugansk, calling Ukraine's actions a genocide.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, driving the Ukrainian military out of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. The clashes continue in the city of Lisichansk in the LPR.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue shelling Donbass cities, including Donetsk, which results in civilian casualties.
