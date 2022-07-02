https://sputniknews.com/20220702/jordan-peterson-defies-criticism-of-tweet-calling-plus-size-sports-illustrated-model-not-beautiful-1096887585.html
Jordan Peterson Defies Criticism of Tweet Calling Plus-Size Sports Illustrated Model 'Not Beautiful'
Jordan Peterson Defies Criticism of Tweet Calling Plus-Size Sports Illustrated Model 'Not Beautiful'
In May, the controversial psychologist slammed Sports Illustrated’s decision to feature a plus-size model on its cover. "Sorry, not beautiful," he tweeted at... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T10:51+0000
2022-07-02T10:51+0000
2022-07-02T10:51+0000
viral
jordan peterson
plus-size
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/33/1078333399_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5748ffdf73ff83ed18e8cb41427ef9be.jpg
Psychologist-turned-YouTuber Jordan Peterson has not changed his mind concerning his controversial May tweet about a plus-sized model featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, saying that it was neither a mistake nor the reason for his Twitter departure.In an e-mail to The Telegraph, Peterson claimed that the magazine's decision to use the model was "manipulative economically and in relation to the model herself."In May, Peterson quote-tweeted a story from The New York Post regarding the plus-size model, adding that she was "not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."His exit from Twitter, however, did not last for long. He quickly returned back to the platform, and even got suspended this week. Twitter deemed that Peterson's latest tweet responding to an article concerning actor Elliot Page who shared his pride in introducing a trans character into the show 'The Umbrella Academy' violated its rules regarding hateful material.He, however, refused to apologize and said he would "rather die" that delete the tweet in question.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/33/1078333399_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b12872882dc7a2df8490c9b822b7c40.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, jordan peterson, plus-size, twitter
Jordan Peterson Defies Criticism of Tweet Calling Plus-Size Sports Illustrated Model 'Not Beautiful'
In May, the controversial psychologist slammed Sports Illustrated’s decision to feature a plus-size model on its cover. "Sorry, not beautiful," he tweeted at the time - only to face a massive backlash and exit Twitter shortly after.
Psychologist-turned-YouTuber Jordan Peterson has not changed his mind concerning his controversial May tweet about a plus-sized model featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, saying that it was neither a mistake nor the reason for his Twitter departure.
In an e-mail to The Telegraph, Peterson claimed that the magazine's decision to use the model was "manipulative economically and in relation to the model herself."
"Beauty is an ideal. Almost all of us fall short of an ideal. I am not willing to sacrifice any ideal to faux compassion. Period. And certainly not the ideal of athletic beauty," he wrote.
In May, Peterson quote-tweeted a story from The New York Post regarding the plus-size model, adding that she was "not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."
His exit from Twitter, however, did not last for long. He quickly returned back to the platform, and even got suspended this week. Twitter deemed that Peterson's latest tweet responding to an article concerning actor Elliot Page who shared his pride in introducing a trans character into the show 'The Umbrella Academy' violated its rules regarding hateful material.
“I penned an irritated tweet in response to one of the latest happenings on the increasingly heated culture war front,” Peterson explained
to the National Post in relation to the suspension.
He, however, refused to apologize and said he would "rather die" that delete the tweet in question.