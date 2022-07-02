Indian Spicejet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi as Smoke Fills Cabin -- Video

International
The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
A SpiceJet passenger plane was forced to return to Delhi on Saturday after smoke filled the cabin while the aircraft was at the height of 5,000 ft. All the passengers deboarded safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a SpiceJet spokesperson told Indian news agency ANI.Video shared by a social media user inside the plane shows a smoke-filled cabin.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.In its 90-minute journey, flight number SG-2962 was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh covering approximately 666 kms. A social media user, Saurabh Chhabra, who was a passenger on the flight, recalled the incident, saying the incident caused panic among the passengers."Faced this incident in the morning. Looks like SpiceJet is unsafe<...>The plane caught fire," he wrote in a tweet.This is the second time in two weeks a SpiceJet flight makes an emergency landing. On 19 June, a Delhi-bound aircraft with 185 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Patna airport as its left engine caught fire following a bird hit.
india
The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
