Indian Spicejet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi as Smoke Fills Cabin -- Video
A SpiceJet passenger plane was forced to return to Delhi on Saturday after smoke filled the cabin while the aircraft was at the height of 5,000 ft
The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
A SpiceJet passenger plane was forced to return to Delhi on Saturday after smoke filled the cabin while the aircraft was at the height of 5,000 ft. All the passengers deboarded safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a SpiceJet spokesperson told Indian news agency ANI.
Video shared by a social media user inside the plane shows a smoke-filled cabin.
Just in: @flyspicejet flight— Ashoke Raj - অশোক রাজ (@Ashoke_Raj) July 2, 2022
was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur While passing 5000ft, the crew/pax noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked. #AvGeek ✈️ pic.twitter.com/HJrKS8mZr5
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
In its 90-minute journey, flight number SG-2962 was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh covering approximately 666 kms.
A social media user, Saurabh Chhabra, who was a passenger on the flight, recalled the incident, saying the incident caused panic among the passengers.
"Faced this incident in the morning. Looks like SpiceJet is unsafe<...>The plane caught fire," he wrote in a tweet.
Faced this incident today morning.— Saurabh Chhabra (@saurabhdigidir) July 2, 2022
Looks like #spicejet is #unsafe.
Here are some snapshots of @flyspicejet SG 2962
Once passengers started panicking, they landed back to #delhi.
Plane caught fire.
Thankfully we are safe but waiting since long. They don’t have backup #✈️ pic.twitter.com/byw3CrrffZ
This is the second time in two weeks a SpiceJet flight makes an emergency landing. On 19 June, a Delhi-bound aircraft with 185 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Patna airport as its left engine caught fire following a bird hit.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!
Sputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia