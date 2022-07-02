https://sputniknews.com/20220702/i-dont-want-to-live-in-country-of-sinners-georgian-man-sets-himself-on-fire-at-anti-lgbt-rally-1096890896.html

‘I Don’t Want To Live in Country of Sinners’: Georgian Man Sets Himself on Fire at Anti-LGBT Rally

‘I Don’t Want To Live in Country of Sinners’: Georgian Man Sets Himself on Fire at Anti-LGBT Rally

The incident occurred as several thousand people hit the streets protesting against "pride week". 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

A man protesting against the LGBT community has tried to spray himself with gasoline and carry out self-immolation in Tbilisi, Georgia.A video doing the rounds online shows the man, who had joined the demonstration in downtown Tbilisi in front of the Georgian parliament, screaming "I don't want to live in a country of sinners".In the video, he can be seen to have burns and sits in a fountain, where people apparently dragged him in order to put out the flames. He was later hospitalized.Last year, protesters attacked a gay parade in Tbilisi, which led to mass clashes and arrests. As a result, the Pride demonstration in the city was cancelled.

