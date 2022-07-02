https://sputniknews.com/20220702/former-dea-agent-bidens-lack-of-law-and-order-to-blame-for-53-deaths-in-texas-lorry-incident-1096879851.html

Former DEA Agent: Biden’s ‘Lack of Law and Order’ to Blame for 53 Deaths in Texas Lorry Incident

Former DEA Agent: Biden’s ‘Lack of Law and Order’ to Blame for 53 Deaths in Texas Lorry Incident

A total of 53 migrants hoping to enter the US were found dead in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week after the air conditioning unit of the tractor-trailer... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-02T03:44+0000

2022-07-02T03:44+0000

2022-07-02T03:44+0000

us-mexico border

us

migrants

asylum seekers

biden administration

immigration

white house

kamala harris

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083122564_0:23:3157:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_18792089d3592815117176983a7a5ab8.jpg

Members of the Border Network for Human Rights and other immigration advocates held a candlelight vigil in Texas on Thursday in honor of the hundreds of individuals whose lives were lost while attempting to enter the US.Memorials in honor of the 53 lives lost earlier this week were placed near the border wall as speakers at the event decried the horrific incident and continued border policies of US President Joe Biden’s administration.Derek Maltz, a national security and public safety executive and former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, tells Sputnik that border policies implemented by the Biden administration have exacerbated the US border situation and a “lack of law and order” is overwhelming US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.In acknowledging the rise in the number of legitimate asylum seekers, Maltz emphasized that US leadership is sending “mixed messages” to migrants.He noted that Tom Homan, retired acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), recently told Fox News that, in the eyes of the Biden administration, “[b]eing here illegally is no longer illegal.”Last year, US Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation’s point-person for immigration issues at the nation's southern border, took her first international trip and plainly urged would-be Guatemalan migrants to not make the “dangerous trek” to the US.Harris’ June 2021 speech included an announcement of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, as well as $26 million in aid to fight the pandemic.Many have argued that if US officials were truly concerned for the safety of asylum-seeking migrants, the administration would have promptly lifted Title 42, the Trump-era policy that employed COVID-19 and public health as the basis for the expulsion of asylum seekers.While Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans have attributed the rise in asylum seekers at the border to Biden’s “open border policies,” Title 42 has remained in place since March 2020. Under the order, US border agents have been able to swiftly expel most asylum seekers.Many migrants are sent back into Mexico without detention or any criminal penalties, which notably has contributed to a rise in repeated encounters with US border agents. CBP data shows 25% of encounters at the border in May were with migrants who attempted to cross into the US within the past year.Furthermore, the rise in activity at the border has been accompanied by an increase in the trafficking of fentanyl.This estimate was based on the determination that it would take approximately two milligrams of fentanyl to kill a human.

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/death-toll-rises-to-51-three-men-arrested-in-texas-migrant-truck-case-1096772974.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220620/cbp-terror-watch-list-arrests-spike-amid-record-migrant-encounters-at-southwest-us-border-1096469902.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220628/joe-bidens-deadly-open-border-policies-blamed-by-texas-gov-for-stacks-of-bodies-found-in-lorry-1096742308.html

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us-mexico border, us, migrants, asylum seekers, biden administration, immigration, white house, kamala harris, joe biden