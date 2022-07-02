Engineering Vessel With 30 Crew Members Crashes Off Hong Kong Coast - Video
BEIJING (Sputnik) - An engineering vessel with 30 crew members on board crashed off the coast of Hong Kong on Saturday, Chinese media reported.
According to China Central Television, the Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (HKMRCC) received a message at 07:25 local time (23:25 GMT) that an emergency occurred with a cargo vessel about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southwest of Hong Kong in South China Sea for an unknown reason, breaking the ship into two parts.
A rescue ship, a plane and two helicopters have been sent to the scene of the shipwreck, but Typhoon Chaba has made it difficult to conduct the search and rescue operation.
To date, three crew members have been rescued, and the search for another 27 people continues, the broadcaster reported.
On Friday, the Hong Kong Observatory announced the eighth level of a storm warning on a 10-point scale.