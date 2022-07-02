https://sputniknews.com/20220702/brazilian-president-bolsonaro-reportedly-cancels-meeting-with-portuguese-counterpart-rebelo-1096884500.html
Bolsonaro 'Refuses to Meet With Portuguese President Who Planned to Meet Lula da Silva'
Bolsonaro 'Refuses to Meet With Portuguese President Who Planned to Meet Lula da Silva'
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to meet with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during his trip to... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T07:42+0000
2022-07-02T07:42+0000
2022-07-02T07:54+0000
brazil
portugal
jair bolsonaro
marcelo rebelo de sousa
luiz inacio lula da silva
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_171:431:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8710a92434801e559263a1102e5e9c49.jpg
Rebelo de Sousa, who will arrive in Brazil on Saturday, is scheduled to meet with former Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Sunday. Bolsonaro was irritated by this information and ordered the foreign ministry to cancel the meeting with Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio Planalto, Antagonista news portal said, citing sources.The Portuguese president's visit to Brazil included a meeting and lunch with Bolsonaro scheduled for Monday morning. At the moment, the Brazilian president's agenda for Monday includes only working meetings with a member of the administration and the governor.In addition to a cultural program to mark the centennial of the first transatlantic flight, Rebelo de Sousa intends to meet with former Brazilian presidents Michel Temer and Lula da Silva during his trip. The latter is Bolsonaro's key opponent in the upcoming presidential election, leading in the pre-election polls.Lula da Silva officially announced his bid for the presidency in early May, with elections to be held in October.
brazil
portugal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_899541042285b22ca13ba8921a7a0113.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, portugal, jair bolsonaro, marcelo rebelo de sousa, luiz inacio lula da silva
Bolsonaro 'Refuses to Meet With Portuguese President Who Planned to Meet Lula da Silva'
07:42 GMT 02.07.2022 (Updated: 07:54 GMT 02.07.2022)
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to meet with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during his trip to South America over the plans of the Portuguese leader to meet with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.
Rebelo de Sousa, who will arrive in Brazil on Saturday, is scheduled to meet with former Brazilian President Lula da Silva
on Sunday. Bolsonaro was irritated by this information and ordered the foreign ministry to cancel the meeting with Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio Planalto, Antagonista news portal said, citing sources.
The Portuguese president's visit to Brazil included a meeting and lunch with Bolsonaro scheduled for Monday morning. At the moment, the Brazilian president's agenda for Monday includes only working meetings with a member of the administration and the governor.
In addition to a cultural program to mark the centennial of the first transatlantic flight, Rebelo de Sousa intends to meet with former Brazilian presidents Michel Temer and Lula da Silva during his trip. The latter is Bolsonaro's key opponent in the upcoming presidential election, leading in the pre-election polls.
Lula da Silva officially announced his bid for the presidency in early May, with elections to be held in October.