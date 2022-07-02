https://sputniknews.com/20220702/biden-warns-americans-gas-prices-will-remain-high-until-putin-is-defeated-1096877894.html
Biden Warns Americans Gas Prices Will Remain High Until Putin is Defeated
Biden Warns Americans Gas Prices Will Remain High Until Putin is Defeated
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Biden announcing gas prices will stay high and the US will be sending more money... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
Biden Warns Americans Gas Prices Will Remain High Until Putin is Defeated
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Biden announcing gas prices will stay high and the US will be sending more money to Ukraine. They also discuss the migrant crisis at the southern border and the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
Guests:Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst and Author | Ukraine and NATOSusan Pai - Lawyer | 'Remain In Mexico' PolicyIn the first hour, Caleb Maupin joined the show to talk about how Biden is leaving America out to dry by sending all the US funding to Ukraine. Also, how Biden believes Russia is to blame for high gas prices.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Susan Pai to talk about the crisis at the southern border and Biden ending the "Remain-In-Mexico" Policy and where US immigration goes from here.In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila talk about the overturn of Roe v. Wade and Biden's statement to stop the filibuster in order to get things back on track and how this situation is exposing more of the similarities of Democrats and Republicans and the 'wokeism' of the Democratic party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Warns Americans Gas Prices Will Remain High Until Putin is Defeated
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Biden announcing gas prices will stay high and the US will be sending more money to Ukraine. They also discuss the migrant crisis at the southern border and the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst and Author | Ukraine and NATO
Susan Pai - Lawyer | 'Remain In Mexico' Policy
In the first hour, Caleb Maupin joined the show to talk about how Biden is leaving America out to dry by sending all the US funding to Ukraine. Also, how Biden believes Russia is to blame for high gas prices.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Susan Pai to talk about the crisis at the southern border and Biden ending the "Remain-In-Mexico" Policy and where US immigration goes from here.
In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila talk about the overturn of Roe v. Wade and Biden's statement to stop the filibuster in order to get things back on track and how this situation is exposing more of the similarities of Democrats and Republicans and the 'wokeism' of the Democratic party.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.