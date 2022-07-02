https://sputniknews.com/20220702/bamako-summons-spanish-ambassador-after-fm-said-he-does-not-rule-out-nato-mission-in-mali-1096892443.html
Bamako Summons Spanish Ambassador After FM Said He 'Does Not Rule Out' NATO Mission in Mali
Bamako Summons Spanish Ambassador After FM Said He 'Does Not Rule Out' NATO Mission in Mali
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Malian Foreign Ministry summoned Spain's ambassador to the country to protest the statements by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T15:22+0000
2022-07-02T15:22+0000
2022-07-02T15:22+0000
spain
mali
ambassador
nato
mission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg
"I must say that today we summoned the Spanish ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express a strong protest in connection with the words of Jose Manuel Albares," the Malian aBamako news portal quoted the minister as saying.The ambassador was summoned on Friday, the news outlet added.On Thursday, Albares told the RNE radio station that he did not rule out the possibility of a NATO mission in Mali, adding that this issue was not on the agenda of the alliance's summit in Madrid.The Spanish agency Europa Press reported, citing sources, that in response, Albares assured that the authorities of his country never asked for NATO's invasion of Mali, adding that deep bonds of friendship bind the two countries.
spain
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a45cd8af2cf3ed8beed15945dc12c13.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spain, mali, ambassador, nato, mission
Bamako Summons Spanish Ambassador After FM Said He 'Does Not Rule Out' NATO Mission in Mali
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Malian Foreign Ministry summoned Spain's ambassador to the country to protest the statements by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who did not rule out a NATO mission in Mali, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Saturday.
"I must say that today we summoned the Spanish ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express a strong protest in connection with the words of Jose Manuel Albares," the Malian aBamako news portal quoted the minister as saying.
The ambassador was summoned on Friday, the news outlet added.
On Thursday, Albares told the RNE radio station that he did not rule out the possibility of a NATO mission in Mali, adding that this issue was not on the agenda of the alliance's summit in Madrid.
"If it were necessary and if it posed a threat to our security, we would do it," Albares added.
The Spanish agency Europa Press reported, citing sources, that in response, Albares assured that the authorities of his country never asked for NATO's invasion of Mali, adding that deep bonds of friendship bind the two countries.