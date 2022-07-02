https://sputniknews.com/20220702/bamako-summons-spanish-ambassador-after-fm-said-he-does-not-rule-out-nato-mission-in-mali-1096892443.html

Bamako Summons Spanish Ambassador After FM Said He 'Does Not Rule Out' NATO Mission in Mali

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Malian Foreign Ministry summoned Spain's ambassador to the country to protest the statements by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel...

"I must say that today we summoned the Spanish ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express a strong protest in connection with the words of Jose Manuel Albares," the Malian aBamako news portal quoted the minister as saying.The ambassador was summoned on Friday, the news outlet added.On Thursday, Albares told the RNE radio station that he did not rule out the possibility of a NATO mission in Mali, adding that this issue was not on the agenda of the alliance's summit in Madrid.The Spanish agency Europa Press reported, citing sources, that in response, Albares assured that the authorities of his country never asked for NATO's invasion of Mali, adding that deep bonds of friendship bind the two countries.

