Arizona Dems Panned for Promoting 'F*ck the Fourth' Event to 'Mourn' SCOTUS' Abortion Ruling

The event was apparently meant to "mourn" the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that had legalized abortion... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Arizona Democrats are under fire for promoting an event under the banner "F*ck the Fourth” in the lead-up to Independence Day. The event is to be hosted by the Tucson Women's March and is apparently dedicated to the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights.Even though the Pima County Democratic Party, which is based in Tucson, has already taken down the tweet, the screenshots of the post have gone viral, with social media users condemning the message:In a follow-up tweet thread, the party, which in its Twitter bio claims to be "promoting Democratic values and policies," said that posting the graphic advertising the march was "in poor taste" and "a mistake." Yet, it doubled down on the support for the "F*ck the Fourt" event.Aside from the backlash they faced from ordinary social media users and Republicans, the Pima County Democratic Party was slammed by fellow Democrats.Adrian Fontes, who is running for Secretary of State in Arizona took to Twitter, saying: "Take this trash down!"Meanwhile, the Arizona Democratic Party has tweeted out a statement to make it clear that they do not support "the language used to publicize a 4th of July event happening in Tucson."The event from the Tucson Women's March was planned following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24. The landmark 1973 ruling had legalized abortion nationwide. Within hours of the SCOTUS decision, abortion clinics across Arizona stopped providing the procedures.The ruling was met with outrage in Arizona, with thousands of people gathering at the state Capitol, where the Legislature was completing work on the yearly session. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowds, which, according to Republican Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, "threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass."Days after the ruling, Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable, and that he would soon file for the removal of an injuction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years.This decision, however, put him at odds with Governor Doug Ducey, who said that the law he signed in March that banned abortions after 15 weeks would take precedence over the law in place since 1901, years before Arizona statehood. The law proposed by Brnovich suggests that anyone, who helps a pregnant woman get abortion, could be sentenced to two to five years in prison, except for in cases where the woman's life is in danger.

