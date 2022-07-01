International
US Reportedly Allows Ship to Unload Russian Oil Cargo After Finding No Breach of Sanctions
US Reportedly Allows Ship to Unload Russian Oil Cargo After Finding No Breach of Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States on Friday allowed a halted oil tanker transporting fuel products from Russia to unload its cargo in a Louisiana port
The Daytona tanker, owned by a Greek company, was allowed to unload in New Orleans after US authorities concluded that no breach of sanctions on Russia occurred, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter and a Coast Guard official.The ship was detained for inspection by US Customs and Border Protection last week after arriving in the US following a trip to the Taman peninsula on the Black Sea, where there is a terminal for both Russian and Kazakh oil products.The company was able to establish that the cargo aboard the ship originated in Kazakhstan and were not subject to any US sanctions on Russian energy, a spokesperson for the company reportedly said.
US Reportedly Allows Ship to Unload Russian Oil Cargo After Finding No Breach of Sanctions

15:42 GMT 01.07.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States on Friday allowed a halted oil tanker transporting fuel products from Russia to unload its cargo in a Louisiana port after finding no evidence of sanctions violations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The Daytona tanker, owned by a Greek company, was allowed to unload in New Orleans after US authorities concluded that no breach of sanctions on Russia occurred, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter and a Coast Guard official.
The ship was detained for inspection by US Customs and Border Protection last week after arriving in the US following a trip to the Taman peninsula on the Black Sea, where there is a terminal for both Russian and Kazakh oil products.
The company was able to establish that the cargo aboard the ship originated in Kazakhstan and were not subject to any US sanctions on Russian energy, a spokesperson for the company reportedly said.
