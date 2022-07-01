https://sputniknews.com/20220701/us-reaffirms-nuclear-non-proliferation-commitment-on-npt-treaty-54th-anniversary-blinken-says-1096870849.html

US Reaffirms Nuclear Non-Proliferation Commitment on NPT Treaty 54th Anniversary, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States remains committed to the tenets of the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) 54 years since the... 01.07.2022

“On this day 54 years ago, the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) opened for signature in London, Moscow, and Washington, D.C. Today, the United States reaffirms its commitment to this critical treaty and celebrates the immeasurable contribution it has made to the security and prosperity of the nations and peoples of the world,” Blinken said in a statement.The NPT is an international treaty concluded to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote cooperation for peaceful use of nuclear energy by furthering the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament.Blnken said the NPT has provided the foundation for international efforts to curb the risk of nuclear-weapon proliferation and limited the potential for nuclear war.The United States looks forward to working with all parties to preserve the treaty when the 10th Review Conference of the NPT begins next month, blinken also said.Washington is expected to highlight during the conference NPT’s enduring role as an international framework, Blinken added.

