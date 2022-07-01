https://sputniknews.com/20220701/us-plans-to-allow-clinical-trials-of-pig-organ-transplants-reports-suggest-1096866306.html
US Plans to Allow Clinical Trials of Pig Organ Transplants, Reports Suggest
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hopes that this move will help resolve the serious shortage of donated human organs, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.The specific time when the transplantation trials could begin is unclear, but proposals from researches would be handled on a case-by-case basis, the report said.Several groups of researchers have recently received FDA guidance on methods of beginning clinical trials, the report said. Some, including those based at the universities of Alabama and Maryland, have said plan to seek FDA approval to launch trials, the report added.More than 100,000 Americans have been placed on the national waiting list for transplants of kidneys, livers, hearts and other organs, according to the report.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is considering allowing clinical trials of transplanting pig organs to humans, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hopes that this move will help resolve the serious shortage of donated human organs, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The specific time when the transplantation trials could begin is unclear, but proposals from researches would be handled on a case-by-case basis, the report said.
Several groups of researchers have recently received FDA guidance on methods of beginning clinical trials, the report said. Some, including those based at the universities of Alabama and Maryland, have said plan to seek FDA approval to launch trials, the report added.
More than 100,000 Americans have been placed on the national waiting list for transplants of kidneys, livers, hearts and other organs, according to the report.