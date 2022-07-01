International
BREAKING: Assange Reportedly Appeals Decision to Extradite Him to US
https://sputniknews.com/20220701/us-plans-to-allow-clinical-trials-of-pig-organ-transplants-reports-suggest-1096866306.html
US Plans to Allow Clinical Trials of Pig Organ Transplants, Reports Suggest
US Plans to Allow Clinical Trials of Pig Organ Transplants, Reports Suggest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is considering allowing clinical trials of transplanting pig organs to humans, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday. 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T13:33+0000
2022-07-01T13:33+0000
transplant
organ transplantation
transplantation
pigs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080398802_0:99:1921:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_30cc9a80b38521591657344f5e3d814a.jpg
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hopes that this move will help resolve&nbsp;the serious shortage of donated human organs, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.The specific time when the transplantation trials could begin is unclear, but proposals from researches would be handled on a case-by-case basis, the report said.Several groups of researchers have recently received FDA guidance on methods of beginning clinical trials, the report said. Some, including those based at the universities of Alabama and Maryland, have said plan to seek FDA approval to launch trials, the report added.More than 100,000 Americans&nbsp; have been placed on the national waiting list for transplants of kidneys, livers, hearts and other organs, according to the report.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080398802_108:0:1811:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_54107ec42cd3d5f7609942c9e5b5e164.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
transplant, organ transplantation, transplantation, pigs

US Plans to Allow Clinical Trials of Pig Organ Transplants, Reports Suggest

13:33 GMT 01.07.2022
CC0 / / Pig
Pig - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is considering allowing clinical trials of transplanting pig organs to humans, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hopes that this move will help resolve the serious shortage of donated human organs, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The specific time when the transplantation trials could begin is unclear, but proposals from researches would be handled on a case-by-case basis, the report said.
Several groups of researchers have recently received FDA guidance on methods of beginning clinical trials, the report said. Some, including those based at the universities of Alabama and Maryland, have said plan to seek FDA approval to launch trials, the report added.
More than 100,000 Americans  have been placed on the national waiting list for transplants of kidneys, livers, hearts and other organs, according to the report.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала