UN Says Inscribing Ukrainian Borscht as Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Protection
2022-07-01T18:24+0000
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in a press release on Friday inscribed Ukrainian borscht as a piece of cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.
“Culture of Ukrainian borscht cooking was today inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage,” the release said.
The tradition was nominated to the List of Urgent Safeguarding due to the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, the release said.
The displacement of people and impediments to agriculture threaten the ability of communities to engage in cooking borscht, the release added.
Inclusion on the List of Urgent Safeguarding mobilizes attention toward protecting and helps stakeholders undertake international efforts to develop and implement a safeguarding action plan, the release added.
Cooking borscht - a soup centered on beetroot - is practiced in communities in the broader Eastern European region.