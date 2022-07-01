https://sputniknews.com/20220701/turkey-bans-access-to-deutsche-welle-and-voice-of-america-over-license-issue-1096866996.html

Turkey Bans Access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America Over License Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish Broadcasting Authority (RTUK) has blocked the websites of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) and US-based radio broadcaster... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to the statement, RTUK had requested DW and other international broadcasters to obtain a license in Turkey back in February. DW said it refused to apply, citing censorship concerns on behalf of the Turkish regulator.Limbourg added that DW would pursue legal action against the blocking.* VOA, designated a foreign media agent in Russia

