There's No Need for Russia to Fear NATO Expansion, Says the US
There's No Need for Russia to Fear NATO Expansion, Says the US
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ketanji Brown Jackson being sworn in as Supreme Court Justice, and President Biden urging the end of the Senate filibuster.
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Supreme Court Rule on Immigration, Title 42, and Easy Fixes to ImmigrationManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Feminine Hygiene Products Out of Stock in America, Gas Prices in CaliforniaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about the asylum claims at the Southern border, low deportations numbers under the Biden administration, and the "remain in Mexico" policy. Susan discussed the Supreme Court ruling and the overturning of the "remain in Mexico" policy. Susan talked about the ten-year bar rule in America's immigration system and the status of Title 42.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the state of America, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Biden's financial advisors. Manila explained the numerous shortages in America and Joe Biden begging for more oil from the Saudis. Manila discussed her twenty years in the media and how strange America feels in 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Supreme Court Rule on Immigration, Title 42, and Easy Fixes to Immigration
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Feminine Hygiene Products Out of Stock in America, Gas Prices in California
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about the asylum claims at the Southern border, low deportations numbers under the Biden administration, and the "remain in Mexico" policy. Susan discussed the Supreme Court ruling and the overturning of the "remain in Mexico" policy. Susan talked about the ten-year bar rule in America's immigration system and the status of Title 42.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the state of America, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Biden's financial advisors. Manila explained the numerous shortages in America and Joe Biden begging for more oil from the Saudis. Manila discussed her twenty years in the media and how strange America feels in 2022.
