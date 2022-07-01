https://sputniknews.com/20220701/protesters-hold-bus-tour-in-support-of-julian-assange-in-london-1096852901.html

Protesters Hold Bus Tour in Support of Julian Assange in London

Back in June, British authorities decided to allow the extradition of the whistleblower to the United States, where he is facing 175 years in prison on... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from London, where supporters of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange toured the city on an open-top bus, protesting against his extradition. Julian's father Richard Assange and brother Gabriel Shipton are joining the event.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

