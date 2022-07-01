https://sputniknews.com/20220701/protesters-hold-bus-tour-in-support-of-julian-assange-in-london-1096852901.html
Protesters Hold Bus Tour in Support of Julian Assange in London
Back in June, British authorities decided to allow the extradition of the whistleblower to the United States, where he is facing 175 years in prison on... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London, where supporters of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange toured the city on an open-top bus, protesting against his extradition. Julian's father Richard Assange and brother Gabriel Shipton are joining the event.
Protesters Hold Bus Tour in Support of Julian Assange in London
Back in June, British authorities decided to allow the extradition of the whistleblower to the United States, where he is facing 175 years in prison on espionage charges after his organization published thousands of classified papers that shed light on war crimes committed by the American military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Sputnik is live from London, where supporters of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange toured the city on an open-top bus, protesting against his extradition. Julian's father Richard Assange and brother Gabriel Shipton are joining the event.
