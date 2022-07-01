https://sputniknews.com/20220701/photos-bigfoot-believers-find-more-evidence-of-its-existence-giant-footprints-1096849143.html

Photos: Bigfoot Believers Find More Evidence of Its Existence, Giant Footprints

Those looking for an elusive creature said to be living in the forests of North America, it seems, will have something to think about after the discovery of new evidence suggesting the existence of a mystical ape-like animal.A member of a Facebook group called Bigfoot believers has discovered new information that may support the existence of the odd mythological creature known as Bigfoot. Pictures of some enormous 8-inch wide (20 cm) footprints that may have belonged to the mysterious Sasquatch were shared with the Facebook community, which was ecstatic about the find. The dubious images display what the post's author measured to be a really sizable foot, or at least what looks like footprints made by really really big feet.Members of the community rushed to ask further questions about the user's potentially groundbreaking discovery after her post received over 100 comments and almost 1,000 reactions. However, there was disagreement within the group as to the authenticity of the new images that purport to capture a Sasquatch's possible footprint. One group member poured cold water on the alleged find, citing an opinion about the Sasquatch that if true, completely refutes the original poster's suggestions.The debate within the group over the recently found images has generated a lot of buzz. However, one user joked about the enormous footprints by saying: "Somebody's been following me with a tape measure."

