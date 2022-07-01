https://sputniknews.com/20220701/paying-la-vida-loca-ricky-martins-ex-manager-sues-him-for-3-mln-claims-she-has-saved-his-career-1096855803.html

Paying la Vida Loca? Ricky Martin's Ex-Manager Sues Him for $3 Mln, Claims She Has Saved His Career

The ex-manager says she was "forced to deal with a litany of Martin’s personal issues," including nonpayment of taxes, substance abuse and even problems with... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

Pop star Ricky Martin faces legal action from his former manager Rebecca Drucker, who has filed a $3 million lawsuit against him. According to Drucker, who worked for Martin from 2014 to 2018 and from 2020 to 2022, the Puerto Rican singer owes her "substantial commissions" as he managed to make millions with her help, but refused to pay commissions.Among other instances, Drucker says that one time she even managed to save the singer from a "potentially career-ending allegation." According to her, in around September 2020, Martin received a letter from a prominent litigation attorney, which threatened to publicly file a legal complaint against Martin if he did not pay money to resolve a claim alleged by the attorney’s client. She claims that after reading the letter Martin collapsed and was afraid of "catastrophic" consequences, however, following Drucker's advice, he hired a legal team which resolved the crisis.She also mentioned "a particularly ugly incident in Dubai involving Martin and his representative José Vega" in 2018, claiming he had created "a toxic work environment".Drucker accused Martin of manipulation and lies, which resulted in a "forced" ending of their cooperation. According to the suit, the pop star has threatened the ex-manager, "attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause," which she refused to do.

