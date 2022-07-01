https://sputniknews.com/20220701/number-of-confirmed-monkeypox-cases-in-austria-almost-twice-in-one-week-1096869141.html
Number of Confirmed Monkeypox Cases in Austria Almost Twice in One Week
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Austria has almost doubled, reaching 37 cases compared to 20 cases that were registered last week, the Austrian health ministry said on Friday.
So far, patients have only experienced mild forms of the disease, the ministry told Austrian news agency APA. The ministry expects that the first doses of the vaccine "may arrive in Austria in the coming weeks."
There are no plans for a nation-wide vaccination campaign, the media said, adding that vaccination will be available only to certain groups of the population, which will be determined by the National Commission for Vaccination.
As of today, more than 5,100 monkeypox cases have been detected in 51 countries across the world, while the ways of spreading the infection are not entirely clear. On Thursday, the World Health Organization's emergency committee acknowledged the monkeypox outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.