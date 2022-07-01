https://sputniknews.com/20220701/national-pride-down-majority-of-americans-disappointed-with-us-poll-shows-1096853215.html

National Pride Down: Majority of Americans Disappointed With US, Poll Shows

Since June 2011, the number of US citizens who are proud of their country has shrunk from 69% to 39%, according to a new poll conducted by Fox News. 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

It seems that the year 2022 appears to be quite challenging for US national pride, with a Fox News poll showing that the majority of Americans are feeling less proud of their country.As of June 2022, only 39% of US citizens take pride in America, with the number dramatically shrinking from the 2017 figure of 51%, and far less than the 69% reported in June 2011.More than half of Republican (60%) and independent (64%) respondents say they are not proud of the United States today, with Democrats going toe-to-toe: 46% are still proud, while 48% cannot share the sentiment. The figures are of a stark contrast to those shown in 2017, when Republicans (by a 31-point margin) and independents (by 4 points) were proud. Men are now more likely to be disenchanted by the US than in 2017: only 41% of them are proud today compared to the 2017 figure of 58%. Women, in their turn, weren't too proud in 2017 (only 44% were back at the time), with the number shrinking to 36% in 2022.Black voters, on the contrary, have gained pride in their country: from the 2017 figure of just 34% being proud, the number has grown to 45%. For Hispanic voters, things are quite the opposite: the number of those proud of the US shrank from 57% in 2017 to 35% in 2022.According to Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who, along with Republican Daron Shaw, has conducted the poll for Fox News, American patriotism turns out to no longer be about the democratic values but rather about who is in charge of the Oval Office.The survey included 1,002 registered voters from across the country who were randomly selected from a national voter file, according to Fox News.

