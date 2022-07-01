https://sputniknews.com/20220701/johnson-knew-of-lawmakers-sexual-misconduct-upon-giving-him-key-party-position-report-suggests-1096871424.html

Johnson Knew of Lawmaker's Sexual Misconduct Upon Giving Him Key Party Position, Report Suggests

Johnson Knew of Lawmaker's Sexual Misconduct Upon Giving Him Key Party Position, Report Suggests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was aware of all sexual harassment allegations against lawmaker Christopher Pincher at the time of the... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T18:02+0000

2022-07-01T18:02+0000

2022-07-01T18:02+0000

uk

tories

boris johnson

sexual misconduct

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096820777_0:0:3093:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_14c5654a3a93b98cb9e93c5664f91454.jpg

Earlier in the day, UK broadcaster Sky News reported that a 52-year old Pincher in a drunken state "groped two men in front of others" at the Carlton Club in the St James's area of central London on Thursday evening. Pincher later apologized for his behavior and announced that he was resigning as the Conservative party's whip. Later, he was also suspended as Conservative MP.According to the two lawmakers and a government official, several Conservative party's members of parliament called on Johnson in February not to appoint Pincher to a key parliamentary position "responsible for discipline and welfare of the party." The officials warned Johnson of sexual harassment allegations against Pincher.Nevertheless, despite all the misgivings, Pincher was appointed Deputy Chief of the Conservative party.Pincher served as Minister of State for Europe and the Americas from July 2019 to February 2020. His first foreign visit was a trip to Kiev, where he expressed support for the Ukrainian leadership's actions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220701/chris-pincher-steps-down-as-tory-deputy-chief-whip-after-allegedly-groping-two-men-1096852345.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, tories, boris johnson, sexual misconduct