G7, SCOTUS Rules, The Politics of Abortion, Defund LA County Sheriff and Zero Bail Policy

Israeli parliament dissolves results in 5th election in 4 years. 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Correspondent calls into the show to breakdown the latest developments from the NATO summit. They talk about President Biden’s press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Madrid. Biden said that NATO is changing because the world is changing, and that NATO’s border with Russia will increase by 800 miles. He announced that the US would send yet another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine and said that allied countries have lauded American leadership in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The President also blamed US domestic problems, like high inflation and gas prices on Russia. Finally, the President spoke about his plans for an international Build Back Better package, saying that it’s just a “notion,” but that “when the west puts skin in the game, you bring money off the sidelines.” He said that, unlike China, the international Build Back Better would be done with transparency and to high standards.Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot joins the show to talk about the Supreme Court decision in Oklahoma vs Castro-Huerta. The defendant is a non Indian man who’s daughter is Cherokee was convicted of child neglect. He was eventually tried and convicted in federal court. The court ruled on which court has jurisdiction to punish this man, the state or federal courts. The Supreme Court considers the land in question to be tribal land but finds that the state of Oklahoma does have jurisdiction.Reese Everson, She is founder of The Blush Project, as well as an accomplished author. Her books include: The B.A.B.E.’S - Guide to Winning in the Workplace, The B.A.B.E.’S Guide to Generational Wealth, and The B.A.B.E.’S Devine Feminine Grace. You can learn more about her work at MReeseEverson.com joins the show to talk about President Biden saying today that he will support the abolition of the Senate filibuster in an effort to codify abortion rights, a risky move that could have negative consequences in a future situation where Republicans control the White House and the Senate. And, they talk about the latest Jan6 hearing involving the testimony from an aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. The Jan6 Select Committee is trying to establish that Trump was aware that he was inciting a riot at the capitol.Tina Desiree Berg, Host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup joins the show to talk about crime and punishment in Los Angeles. Then they talk about what’s going on with cash bail in LA. And they talk about a grand jury in San Diego that indicted 11 individuals for protest related acts of violence against supporters of former President Donald Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

