https://sputniknews.com/20220701/europe-witnessing-another-wave-of-covid-19-cases-1096869243.html
Europe Witnessing Another Wave of COVID-19 Cases
Europe Witnessing Another Wave of COVID-19 Cases
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Friday that the European Union is experiencing another surge in... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T15:37+0000
2022-07-01T15:37+0000
2022-07-01T15:37+0000
europe
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084838_0:4:3073:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_4c47defaee74f4c9cf627110b2c703a3.jpg
"The #COVID19 pandemic is still with us. Numbers are rising again sharply in Europe," Kyriakides said on Twitter.According to a weekly report on COVID-19 of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there was a 27% increase in coronavirus cases in 21 out of 26 EU countries over the week. The 14-day case notification rate for the EU and the European Economic Association was 694.1 per 100,000 population compared to 518.6 the week before. This rate has been increasing for three weeks in a row.At the same time, the 14-day COVID-19 death rate has been decreasing from 7.6 deaths to 6.6 deaths per million population over the previous week, with Cyprus, Iceland, Latvia, and Malta reporting increasing trends in the COVID-19 death rate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220523/covid-pandemic-created-new-billionaire-every-30-hours-reveals-oxfam-report-1095712070.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084838_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0d1bb6365896ddfa69c59d2df34e1b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, covid-19
Europe Witnessing Another Wave of COVID-19 Cases
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Friday that the European Union is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases.
"The #COVID19 pandemic is still with us. Numbers are rising again sharply in Europe," Kyriakides said on Twitter.
According to a weekly report on COVID-19 of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there was a 27% increase in coronavirus cases in 21 out of 26 EU countries over the week. The 14-day case notification rate for the EU and the European Economic Association was 694.1 per 100,000 population compared to 518.6 the week before. This rate has been increasing for three weeks in a row.
At the same time, the 14-day COVID-19 death rate has been decreasing from 7.6 deaths to 6.6 deaths per million population over the previous week, with Cyprus, Iceland, Latvia, and Malta reporting increasing trends in the COVID-19 death rate.