Erdogan: Turkey to Further Strengthen Armed Forces Making it 'Strongest in the World'

Erdogan noted that foreign partners are taking interest in Turkey's military exercises. In particular, he said that 39 countries, including the US, participated in the latest EFES exercises in Turkey.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will continue to strengthen the army until it becomes the strongest in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
"The success rate of operations of the last six years give every reason to include the Turkish armed forces among the strongest armies in the world. We will continue to take steps to strengthen the army, to make it the strongest in the world. On the way of Turkey's further development, we attach particular importance to increasing the deterrence capability of the Turkish armed forces," Erdogan said at the National Defense University, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Erdogan noted that despite a certain shortage of personnel, the country’s armed forces continue to demonstrate new successes. In addition, the Turkish military’s power is also evident in the field of combating terrorism, including in the context of cross-border operations.
"The fight against terrorism will continue until this threat is completely eliminated," the president said.
Erdogan noted that foreign partners are taking interest in Turkey’s military exercises. In particular, he said that 39 countries, including the US, participated in the latest EFES exercises in Turkey.
"Turkey and its people are ready to contribute to victories in any part of the world. We have demonstrated this in Azerbaijan and Libya," the president added.
Erdogan also said that several NATO countries do not support Ankara’s fight against terrorism. With regards to the results of the NATO Summit in Madrid, the Turkish president said that if Sweden or Finland try to delay the implementation of their commitments
or be hypocritical, Turkey will return to its original position on the alliance's expansion.