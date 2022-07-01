https://sputniknews.com/20220701/cristiano-ronaldo-spent-a-whopping-30-mln-on-his-mallorca-holiday-spanish-media-says-1096858444.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Spent a Whopping $30 Mln on His Mallorca Holiday, Spanish Media Says

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his lavish lifestyle. Besides owning 20 luxurious cars, the Portugal wizard has a vast portfolio of villas, apartments, and...

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first football star to rake in $1 billion and is currently among the highest-paid players in the world. Such a fortune allows him to spend millions on holidays, and this was the case during his recent trip to Mallorca where he reportedly forked out an eye-popping $30 million, Spanish publication Marca reported.According to the publication, CR7, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's children arrived on the Spanish island in his private jet.After landing at the exotic location, they had fun on a luxury yacht which is worth $7m.The report in Marca further claims that instead of a hotel, Ronaldo and his family were put up in a mansion where amenities like a gym, jacuzzi, and courts for basketball, football, and tennis were available. The house also had a beach view as it was situated next to the Mediterranean Sea. The Manchester United talisman paid as much as $15,000 for household products, including sheets, towels, and other daily items.In addition to the aforementioned items, the Funchal-born player also ordered sunglasses worth $4,200 online.Coming back to Ronaldo's football career, he was United's top scorer last season with 24 goals across competitions.He's set to begin pre-training with Eric ten Hag's team later this month.

