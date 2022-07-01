https://sputniknews.com/20220701/cristiano-ronaldo-spent-a-whopping-30-mln-on-his-mallorca-holiday-spanish-media-says-1096858444.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Spent a Whopping $30 Mln on His Mallorca Holiday, Spanish Media Says
Cristiano Ronaldo Spent a Whopping $30 Mln on His Mallorca Holiday, Spanish Media Says
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his lavish lifestyle. Besides owning 20 luxurious cars, the Portugal wizard has a vast portfolio of villas, apartments, and beach houses around the world, including in Spain and the US. The superstar footballer is also famous for spending big during vacations.
In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo
became the first football star to rake in $1 billion and is currently among the highest-paid players in the world. Such a fortune allows him to spend millions on holidays, and this was the case during his recent trip to Mallorca where he reportedly forked out an eye-popping $30 million, Spanish publication Marca reported.
According to the publication, CR7, his partner Georgina Rodriguez
and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's children arrived on the Spanish island in his private jet.
After landing at the exotic location, they had fun on a luxury yacht which is worth $7m.
The report in Marca further claims that instead of a hotel, Ronaldo and his family were put up in a mansion where amenities like a gym, jacuzzi, and courts for basketball, football, and tennis were available. The house also had a beach view as it was situated next to the Mediterranean Sea.
The Manchester United
talisman paid as much as $15,000 for household products, including sheets, towels, and other daily items.
In addition to the aforementioned items, the Funchal-born player also ordered sunglasses worth $4,200 online.
Coming back to Ronaldo's football career, he was United's top scorer last season with 24 goals across competitions.
He's set to begin pre-training with Eric ten Hag's team later this month.