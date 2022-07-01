https://sputniknews.com/20220701/biden-cuts-deal-with-mcconnell-to-nominate-anti-abortion-judge-1096846340.html

Biden Cuts Deal with McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge

Biden Cuts Deal with McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge

A report in Louisville's Courier-Journal says, "President Biden has agreed to nominate Republican attorney Chad Meredith once there's a federal court vacancy... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T10:32+0000

2022-07-01T10:32+0000

2022-07-01T10:32+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

nato

china

roe v. wade

mitch mcconnell

joe biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096846194_24:0:1268:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a2556ada1d57d2b9cbe962af974cd37d.png

Biden Cuts Deal with McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge; NATO Expands, Responding to War Caused by NATO Expansion A report in Louisville's Courier-Journal says, "President Biden has agreed to nominate Republican attorney Chad Meredith once there's a federal court vacancy in Kentucky."

Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss President Joe Biden's deal with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Details of the agreement say President Biden has agreed to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky. This news comes less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion. According to a report in Louisville's Courier-Journal, "Biden has agreed to nominate Republican attorney Chad Meredith once there's a federal court vacancy in Kentucky, where abortion was outlawed immediately following the high court's ruling.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss his latest Tass article. Ray reports President Vladimir Putin's statements about a multipolar world order "evolving globally" and that the process is irreversible." President Putin also said, "The position of Russia and many other countries is that nations should build this democratic, more just world order based on mutual respect and trust, and, of course, on the generally accepted principles of international law and the UN Charter."Regis Tremblay, an American citizen, living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russia's current Ukraine military operation. President Vladimir Putin says, "Russia's Ukraine operation is going as planned with no need to squeeze the operation into deadlines." Also, according to sources, trade through Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad could return to normal within days "as European officials edge towards a compromise deal with the Baltic state to defuse a row with Moscow."George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss NATO's recent comments regarding China. Reports in the South China Post say that NATO has identified China for the first time as a "systemic challenge to Euro-Atlantic security" in NATO's strategic concept. This key document sets the alliance's military and security strategy for the next ten years.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. A Swedish bank analyst said yesterday that the G7's price capping proposal was "a recipe for disaster."Steve Poikonen, National Organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Yemen. The United Nations Food Program announced that they would be scaling back support for five million Yeminis people to "less than 50% of the daily requirement, and for the other eight million to around 25% of the daily requirement. The UN cites funding cuts and soaring prices around the globe as reasons for the devastating cut in aid.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO and the diverging camps in the Atlantic Alliance. Reports that the alliance will fracture further are fueled by statements that the United States, United Kingdom, and nations in Eastern Europe seem to embrace the view "that a permanent weakening of Russia should be the goal." In contrast, Germany, France, and Italy, fearing the economic costs of the continued conflict in Ukraine, advocated for a swift ceasefire and negotiations leading to a diplomatic settlement between Russia and Ukraine.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO's response to the conflict in Ukraine. Scott talks about NATO expanding and responding to the conflict caused by the NATO expansion.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, nato, china, roe v. wade, mitch mcconnell, joe biden, аудио, radio