BREAKING: Assange Reportedly Appeals Decision to Extradite Him to US
The extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the United States on accusations of espionage was approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. He is facing a... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
Julian Assange has appealed the decision to extradite him to the United States, Wall Street Journal reported, citing his lawyer Gareth Peirce.According to Peirce, two appeals were filed at the UK High Court on Thursday in order to challenge Assange's extradition. Now, the court has to decide whether the appeals can be heard.Assange faces 18 counts in the United States, including accusations of espionage that followed WikiLeaks' publication of classified military documents that exposed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.On 17 June, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved his extradition to the US, where he faces up to 175 years in prison despite his defense objecting the sentence citing health risks. WikiLeaks blasted the decision to extradite Assange as "a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy".Before his arrest in 2019 at Washington's request, the WikiLeaks founder had taken refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Extradition hearings have been ongoing since May 2019.
world, julian assange, wikileaks, extradition

13:35 GMT 01.07.2022 (Updated: 13:56 GMT 01.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / WILLIAM WESTPeople walk past a mural of Julian Assange in a Melbourne inner-city laneway on June 20, 2022
People walk past a mural of Julian Assange in a Melbourne inner-city laneway on June 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / WILLIAM WEST
The extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the United States on accusations of espionage was approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. He is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison.
Julian Assange has appealed the decision to extradite him to the United States, Wall Street Journal reported, citing his lawyer Gareth Peirce.
According to Peirce, two appeals were filed at the UK High Court on Thursday in order to challenge Assange's extradition. Now, the court has to decide whether the appeals can be heard.
Assange faces 18 counts in the United States, including accusations of espionage that followed WikiLeaks' publication of classified military documents that exposed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.
On 17 June, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved his extradition to the US, where he faces up to 175 years in prison despite his defense objecting the sentence citing health risks. WikiLeaks blasted the decision to extradite Assange as "a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy".
Before his arrest in 2019 at Washington's request, the WikiLeaks founder had taken refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Extradition hearings have been ongoing since May 2019.
