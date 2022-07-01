https://sputniknews.com/20220701/almost-third-of-americans-say-they-may-have-to-take-up-arms-against-govt-poll-shows-1096869601.html
Almost Third of Americans Say They May Have to Take Up Arms Against Gov't, Poll Shows
Almost Third of Americans Say They May Have to Take Up Arms Against Gov't, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 30% of Americans believe they may at some point have to take up arms against their government, according to a poll by the Policy... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T15:50+0000
2022-07-01T15:50+0000
2022-07-01T15:50+0000
us
opinion poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096855548_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_e54e3c015defcc7aca8e36ae9b82793c.jpg
"And 28 percent of voters, including 37 percent who have guns in their homes, agree that ‘it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government’," the poll said.This viewpoint is shared by one in three Republicans and one in five Democrats.In addition, the survey found that 49% feel more and more like strangers in their own country."A majority of Americans agree that the government is ‘corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me,’ including 73 percent of voters who describe themselves as a ‘strong Republican,’ 71 percent who called themselves ‘very conservative’ and 68 percent of rural voters. A bare majority (51 percent) of voters who call themselves ‘very liberal’ also agreed," it said.The survey was conducted from May 19-23 among 1,000 Americans. The margin of error is 3.53%.
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/going-downhill-record-low-38-of-us-adults-extremely-proud-to-be-american-poll-finds-1096844623.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096855548_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23aabf505f163ede2ac54ba286dc72c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, opinion poll
Almost Third of Americans Say They May Have to Take Up Arms Against Gov't, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 30% of Americans believe they may at some point have to take up arms against their government, according to a poll by the Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
"And 28 percent of voters, including 37 percent who have guns
in their homes, agree that ‘it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government’," the poll said.
This viewpoint is shared by one in three Republicans and one in five Democrats.
In addition, the survey found that 49% feel more and more like strangers in their own country
.
"A majority of Americans agree that the government is ‘corrupt and rigged
against everyday people like me,’ including 73 percent of voters who describe themselves as a ‘strong Republican,’ 71 percent who called themselves ‘very conservative’ and 68 percent of rural voters. A bare majority (51 percent) of voters who call themselves ‘very liberal’ also agreed," it said.
The survey was conducted from May 19-23 among 1,000 Americans. The margin of error is 3.53%.