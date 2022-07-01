International
https://sputniknews.com/20220701/almost-third-of-americans-say-they-may-have-to-take-up-arms-against-govt-poll-shows-1096869601.html
Almost Third of Americans Say They May Have to Take Up Arms Against Gov't, Poll Shows
Almost Third of Americans Say They May Have to Take Up Arms Against Gov't, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 30% of Americans believe they may at some point have to take up arms against their government, according to a poll by the Policy... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T15:50+0000
2022-07-01T15:50+0000
us
opinion poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096855548_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_e54e3c015defcc7aca8e36ae9b82793c.jpg
"And 28 percent of voters, including 37 percent who have guns in their homes, agree that ‘it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government’," the poll said.This viewpoint is shared by one in three Republicans and one in five Democrats.In addition, the survey found that 49% feel more and more like strangers in their own country."A majority of Americans agree that the government is ‘corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me,’ including 73 percent of voters who describe themselves as a ‘strong Republican,’ 71 percent who called themselves ‘very conservative’ and 68 percent of rural voters. A bare majority (51 percent) of voters who call themselves ‘very liberal’ also agreed," it said.The survey was conducted from May 19-23 among 1,000 Americans. The margin of error is 3.53%.
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/going-downhill-record-low-38-of-us-adults-extremely-proud-to-be-american-poll-finds-1096844623.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096855548_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23aabf505f163ede2ac54ba286dc72c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, opinion poll

Almost Third of Americans Say They May Have to Take Up Arms Against Gov't, Poll Shows

15:50 GMT 01.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL SLIMAn American flag is seen on top of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2022
An American flag is seen on top of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL SLIM
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 30% of Americans believe they may at some point have to take up arms against their government, according to a poll by the Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
"And 28 percent of voters, including 37 percent who have guns in their homes, agree that ‘it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government’," the poll said.
This viewpoint is shared by one in three Republicans and one in five Democrats.
In addition, the survey found that 49% feel more and more like strangers in their own country.
U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
Going Downhill: Record Low 38% of US Adults 'Extremely Proud' to Be American, Poll Finds
Yesterday, 20:19 GMT
"A majority of Americans agree that the government is ‘corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me,’ including 73 percent of voters who describe themselves as a ‘strong Republican,’ 71 percent who called themselves ‘very conservative’ and 68 percent of rural voters. A bare majority (51 percent) of voters who call themselves ‘very liberal’ also agreed," it said.
The survey was conducted from May 19-23 among 1,000 Americans. The margin of error is 3.53%.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала