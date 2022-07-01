International
Almost 700 Indian Citizens in Pakistani Custody as Countries Exchange Lists of Prisoners
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and Pakistan exchanged through diplomatic channels lists of prisoners in their custody, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
Almost 700 Indian Citizens in Pakistani Custody as Countries Exchange Lists of Prisoners

09:54 GMT 01.07.2022
Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021.
Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and Pakistan exchanged through diplomatic channels lists of prisoners in their custody, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday, adding that almost 700 Indians or those who are believed to be Indians are in custody in Pakistan.

"India handed over lists of 309 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen in India's custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 633 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians," the ministry said in a statement.

India called on Pakistan to expedite the repatriation of 536 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners who have already served their sentences in Pakistan, as well as to ensure immediate consular access to the remaining 105 fishermen and 20 civilian prisoners who are believed to be Indians.
India also urged Pakistan to confirm the citizenship of 57 Pakistani fishermen who are awaiting repatriation.
