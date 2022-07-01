https://sputniknews.com/20220701/almost-700-indian-citizens-in-pakistani-custody-as-countries-exchange-lists-of-prisoners-1096858239.html

Almost 700 Indian Citizens in Pakistani Custody as Countries Exchange Lists of Prisoners

Almost 700 Indian Citizens in Pakistani Custody as Countries Exchange Lists of Prisoners

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and Pakistan exchanged through diplomatic channels lists of prisoners in their custody, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T09:54+0000

2022-07-01T09:54+0000

2022-07-01T09:54+0000

india

pakistan

prisoners

fishermen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094800514_0:148:3073:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_47970b5e210c49611e8948b0f26ba213.jpg

India called on Pakistan to expedite the repatriation of 536 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners who have already served their sentences in Pakistan, as well as to ensure immediate consular access to the remaining 105 fishermen and 20 civilian prisoners who are believed to be Indians.India also urged Pakistan to confirm the citizenship of 57 Pakistani fishermen who are awaiting repatriation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, pakistan, prisoners, fishermen