Acting Bulgarian PM Refuses to Change Decision to Expel 70 Russian Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that he will not change his decision to order 70 Russian diplomats out of the...

On Tuesday, Petkov said that Bulgaria would expel 70 Russian diplomats who were allegedly engaged in espionage. The Russian foreign ministry promised "an appropriate response" to Sofia’s decision, noting that these measures will not necessarily be symmetrical. Russian ambassador in Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova, in turn, said that diplomatic relations between the two countries may be severed over the decision.The responsibility for further dire consequences of this decision lies with the Bulgarian authorities, the ambassador added.

