Acting Bulgarian PM Refuses to Change Decision to Expel 70 Russian Diplomats
On Tuesday, Petkov said that Bulgaria would expel 70 Russian diplomats who were allegedly engaged in espionage. The Russian foreign ministry promised "an appropriate response" to Sofia’s decision, noting that these measures will not necessarily be symmetrical. Russian ambassador in Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova, in turn, said that diplomatic relations between the two countries may be severed over the decision.The responsibility for further dire consequences of this decision lies with the Bulgarian authorities, the ambassador added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that he will not change his decision to order 70 Russian diplomats out of the country.
"We have reached a historic milestone. We can either go on with changes for a prosperous nation, or risk a return to behind-the-scenes deals, puppet governance, and [serving] foreign interests. We will not allow Bulgaria to choose the wrong direction ... the prosecutors to remain inactive, and foreign diplomats to issue ultimatums until 12 o'clock. Because we are not afraid," Petkov said, as quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.
Russian ambassador in Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova, in turn, said that diplomatic relations between the two countries may be severed over the decision.
"Unfortunately, our appeal to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has been ignored. In this regard, I plan to immediately raise the issue of closing the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria with the leadership of my country, which will inevitably entail the closure of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Moscow," Mitrofanova said in a statement published in the diplomatic mission's accounts on social networks.
The responsibility for further dire consequences of this decision lies with the Bulgarian authorities, the ambassador added.