A VP is Born: Howard Stern Claims His Running Mate for 2024 Election Will Be Bradley Cooper

After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion last week, the famous radio host claimed on Monday that being... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

Radio shock jock Howard Stern said on Wednesday that Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper has volunteered to serve as his running mate and vice president should he decide to run for president in two years. According to the 68-year-old host, the Academy Award-nominee actor texted him earlier this week to congratulate him on possibly entering the race. Then, Stern told his sidekick Robin Quivers that he seized the chance to offer the "A Star Is Born" lead actor the position of his vice president.The radio star added, however, that he "gave it almost as much consideration as I did putting my hat in the ring, almost none," and the actor was the first he asked about the potential race, but he was glad Cooper agreed, thus ending Stern's search for a running mate.Cooper, who has had nine Academy Award nominations, was also quoted by Stern as having reservations about joining the race because he would be "another white male." The radio veteran, however, dispelled Cooper's concerns by saying that he would be "such an asset, people will understand." At the moment, however, Cooper himself has not confirmed the seriousness of his intentions to support, not only in word but in deed, Stern, who claims he intends to run for office.This is not the first time Stern has publicly considered running for office. In 1994, he ran as a libertarian candidate for governor of New York. He eventually dropped out of the race because he would have had to disclose his personal finances, according to reports.Last year, Stern declared he would run for president just to thwart the reelection plans of former President Donald Trump, pledging to "beat his a**."

