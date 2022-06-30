International
Young Girl Commits Suicide After Sister Throws Mobile Phone Down Drain in India's Mumbai
Young Girl Commits Suicide After Sister Throws Mobile Phone Down Drain in India’s Mumbai
Several incidents have also been reported in India where young boys and girls have committed crimes after they were stopped from using their mobile phones... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
india
india
mobile phone
suicide
suicide
suicide
suicide attempt
crime
crime
crime
A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after her elder sister threw her mobile phone down a drain.According to local police, the minor was found hanging in her house, which is in construction, in Malad’s Malvani area of Mumbai city, Maharashtra state.Talking to the media, a police official said that the girl was reportedly seeing a boy from the neighborhood and her family found out.“The girl's elder sister scolded her and threw her mobile phone into a drain suspecting that she had been talking to the boy every day,” the police official added.Police were informed by locals who found the girl’s body.In March during questions in parliament, India’s minister for electronics and IT said that 23.8% of children use smartphones before going to sleep, while 37.2% of children experience reduced levels of concentration due to smartphone use.
15:19 GMT 30.06.2022
Several incidents have also been reported in India where young boys and girls have committed crimes after they were stopped from using their mobile phones. Earlier this month, a young boy in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow killed his mother for not letting him play games on his phone.
A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after her elder sister threw her mobile phone down a drain.
According to local police, the minor was found hanging in her house, which is in construction, in Malad’s Malvani area of Mumbai city, Maharashtra state.
Talking to the media, a police official said that the girl was reportedly seeing a boy from the neighborhood and her family found out.
“The girl's elder sister scolded her and threw her mobile phone into a drain suspecting that she had been talking to the boy every day,” the police official added.
Police were informed by locals who found the girl’s body.
In March during questions in parliament, India’s minister for electronics and IT said that 23.8% of children use smartphones before going to sleep, while 37.2% of children experience reduced levels of concentration due to smartphone use.
