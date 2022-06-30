https://sputniknews.com/20220630/young-girl-commits-suicide-after-sister-throws-mobile-phone-down-drain-in-indias-mumbai--1096837869.html

Young Girl Commits Suicide After Sister Throws Mobile Phone Down Drain in India’s Mumbai

Young Girl Commits Suicide After Sister Throws Mobile Phone Down Drain in India's Mumbai

2022-06-30

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after her elder sister threw her mobile phone down a drain.According to local police, the minor was found hanging in her house, which is in construction, in Malad’s Malvani area of Mumbai city, Maharashtra state.Talking to the media, a police official said that the girl was reportedly seeing a boy from the neighborhood and her family found out.“The girl's elder sister scolded her and threw her mobile phone into a drain suspecting that she had been talking to the boy every day,” the police official added.Police were informed by locals who found the girl’s body.In March during questions in parliament, India’s minister for electronics and IT said that 23.8% of children use smartphones before going to sleep, while 37.2% of children experience reduced levels of concentration due to smartphone use.

india

mumbai

maharashtra

