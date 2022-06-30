https://sputniknews.com/20220630/us-supreme-court-limits-anti-air-pollution-law-in-major-blow-to-whs-climate-change-policy-1096838632.html

US Supreme Court Limits Use of Anti-Air Pollution Law in Major Blow to WH's Climate Change Policy

US Supreme Court Limits Use of Anti-Air Pollution Law in Major Blow to WH's Climate Change Policy

The reduction of emissions, decrease in the use of fossil fuels and development of effective green energy sources are among the top priorities of Biden's... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T14:27+0000

2022-06-30T14:27+0000

2022-06-30T14:43+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096838632.jpg?1656600195

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency interpreted the Clean Air Act - the country's main anti-air pollution law that allows the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions - too broadly, and ordered to limit its use. Six justices deemed "conservative" supported the decision, while three "liberal" justices opposed it.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us