The US Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency interpreted the Clean Air Act - the country's main anti-air pollution law that allows the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions - too broadly, and ordered to limit its use. Six justices deemed "conservative" supported the decision, while three "liberal" justices opposed it.
US Supreme Court Limits Use of Anti-Air Pollution Law in Major Blow to WH's Climate Change Policy
14:27 GMT 30.06.2022 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 30.06.2022)
The reduction of emissions, decrease in the use of fossil fuels and development of effective green energy sources are among the top priorities of Biden's declared Build Back Better agenda. The latter already suffered a major blow last year when part of the legislation that was supposed to fund climate policies failed to pass Congress.
The US Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency interpreted the Clean Air Act - the country's main anti-air pollution law that allows the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions - too broadly, and ordered to limit its use. Six justices deemed "conservative" supported the decision, while three "liberal" justices opposed it.