UK, France, Germany Say Iran Has Made ‘Unrealistic Demands’ at Doha Meeting on JCPOA

UK, France, Germany Say Iran Has Made ‘Unrealistic Demands’ at Doha Meeting on JCPOA

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran has not seized the opportunity to work to advance the goals of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Unfortunately, it is our understanding that at the meeting which ended yesterday in Doha, Iran once again refused to seize the opportunity and, instead, made new extraneous and unrealistic demands," the statement said.Diplomats representing the three countries read the statement prior to the UN Security Council meeting set to discuss Iran and its compliance under the JCPOA.The UN Security Council convened its biannual briefing on the implementation of resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA.UN Security Council members have been at odds on whether Iran’s actions have contravened resolution 2231 or Tehran complies with it.

