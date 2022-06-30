https://sputniknews.com/20220630/uk-extends-steel-tariffs-on-china-for-two-more-years-to-protect-domestic-industry-1096828690.html

UK Extends Steel Tariffs on China for Two More Years to Protect Domestic Industry

Tariffs on steel imports from China and other countries are to be extended for another two years, British Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, noting that the government was acting in the "public interest" to protect "thousands" of jobs in the country.The industry trade body UK Steel backed the tariffs, as well as the opposition: Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow international trade secretary, said the decision would be a "welcome relief," protecting the manufacturers from the cheap imports.The decision was announced after earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to introduce new "safeguard" import limits in order to protect British manufacturers from a "flood of cheap steel". According to the press, it is a part of PM's attempt to boost popularity of the conservatives in industrialized "red wall" areas of Britain; the Tories previously suffered a major blow during local elections in May, losing multiple seats to the Labour party.He also said the tariffs would be in line with UK law but might be challenged within the WTO as violating the nation's obligations.

