Turkey Wins Big in Sweden and Finland's Bid to Tarnish Nordic Neutrality

Turkey Wins Big in Sweden and Finland's Bid to Tarnish Nordic Neutrality

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Turkey coming out on top in Sweden and Finland's bid to join NATO, the self... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey Wins Big in Sweden and Finland's Bid to Tarnish Nordic Neutrality On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Turkey coming out on top in Sweden and Finland's bid to join NATO, the self imposed economic suicide the U.S. has blundered into, and whether Ecuadorian protestors can gain more concessions.

Guests:David Swanson - Anti-War Activist | Was Russia's Hand Forced in Ukraine Conflict?Mark Frost - Economist | Developing Economies Soar as First World Nations Suffer InflationOliver Dodd - Journalist | Ecuadorian Protestors Demand Concessions as President Survives Impeachment AttemptIn the first hour, David Swanson joined the show to talk about how Turkey came out on top in negotiations to admit Sweden and Finland into NATO, whether there was an alternative solution to the Ukraine conflict, and if anti-war activists should be taking a side in the conflict.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on the self imposed economic suicide the US has blundered into, and how developing economies are making progress ahead of their first world counterparts. We were also joined by producer Leith Fadel to talk about Erdogan successfully leveraging NATO to accomplish his political goals and bolster the president's 'hero' status in Turkey.In the third hour, Oliver Dodd joined the conversation to talk about whether Ecuadorian protesters can gain additional concessions from the government, as their president attempts to quell outrage from soaring gas prices.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

