Turkey Received Guarantees From Sweden on Extradition of 73 PKK Members, Erdogan Says
Turkey Received Guarantees From Sweden on Extradition of 73 PKK Members, Erdogan Says
"Sweden gave the word on the extradition of terrorists, there are about 73 of them. We were given guarantees," Erdogan said after the NATO summit in Madrid.The Turkish president also said that the fact that Ankara's conditions were met during talks on NATO accession of Finland and Sweden is a "diplomatic victory.""This [NATO accession] is a long process, we will monitor the implementation of the guarantees, assurances and obligations given to us. In case of non-compliance, we will not send the [proposal for ratification] to the parliament," Erdogan added.
Turkey Received Guarantees From Sweden on Extradition of 73 PKK Members, Erdogan Says

14:30 GMT 30.06.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has received guarantees from Sweden on the extradition of 73 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
"Sweden gave the word on the extradition of terrorists, there are about 73 of them. We were given guarantees," Erdogan said after the NATO summit in Madrid.
The Turkish president also said that the fact that Ankara’s conditions were met during talks on NATO accession of Finland and Sweden is a "diplomatic victory."
"This [NATO accession] is a long process, we will monitor the implementation of the guarantees, assurances and obligations given to us. In case of non-compliance, we will not send the [proposal for ratification] to the parliament," Erdogan added.
