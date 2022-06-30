https://sputniknews.com/20220630/turkey-received-guarantees-from-sweden-on-extradition-of-73-pkk-members-erdogan-says-1096838703.html

Turkey Received Guarantees From Sweden on Extradition of 73 PKK Members, Erdogan Says

"Sweden gave the word on the extradition of terrorists, there are about 73 of them. We were given guarantees," Erdogan said after the NATO summit in Madrid.The Turkish president also said that the fact that Ankara’s conditions were met during talks on NATO accession of Finland and Sweden is a "diplomatic victory.""This [NATO accession] is a long process, we will monitor the implementation of the guarantees, assurances and obligations given to us. In case of non-compliance, we will not send the [proposal for ratification] to the parliament," Erdogan added.

