https://sputniknews.com/20220630/tokyo-reports-absolute-temperature-record-for-june-1096821972.html

Tokyo Reports Absolute Temperature Record for June

Tokyo Reports Absolute Temperature Record for June

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The temperature record for June was set in Tokyo on Thursday as for the first time since meteorological observations began in 1875, the... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T07:24+0000

2022-06-30T07:24+0000

2022-06-30T07:24+0000

japan

asia & pacific

heat

heat wave

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102341/23/1023412325_0:106:3000:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_7f73badccd8697a76f67ffc4a50e6ca1.jpg

In this regard, the Japanese weather authority issued a warning about the threat of heat stroke for the capital region, as well as for 26 out of 47 prefectures.The Japan Meteorological Agency recommends that people use air conditioners, drink more water, and in the absence of other people nearby, do not wear medical masks. They are also recommended not to leave house without special need and refrain from excessive physical activity.Due to the hot climate summers in Japan is traditionally a season of active consumption of electricity, which is necessary for the operation of air conditioners in workplaces, transport, stores, and at home.The utility servicing metropolitan Tokyo, TEPCO, said on Monday that its system was overloaded, urging residents of Tokyo and neighboring regions to reduce their electricity consumption. At the same time, the company asked consumers not to save energy on air conditioners in order to avoid getting heat strokes.Japan may face electricity outages in the coming winter, with the energy shortages expected to be the most severe since 2012, when the operation of the country's nuclear power plants was paused following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. This could force the Japanese government to ask energy companies to relaunch old thermal power plants, which were shut down due to expired operation time, as well as a mass restart of nuclear power plants.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, asia & pacific, heat, heat wave