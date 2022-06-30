https://sputniknews.com/20220630/the-white-house-explains-the-troop-deployment-across-europe-to-contain-russia-1096813888.html

The White House Explains the Troop Deployment Across Europe to "Contain Russia"

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including R. Kelly being sentenced to thirty years in prison, and Secret

The White House Explains the Troop Deployment Across Europe to "Contain Russia" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including R. Kelly being sentenced to thirty years in prison, and Secret Service agents preparing to testify to the Jan 6th Commitee.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin Laughs Off Negotiations with Ukraine, Ukraine Unwilling to Surrender, and NATO Aggression Grows by TwoTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kamala Harris, Post Elections in France, and Price Increases in AmericaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the supposed shopping mall missile attack in Ukraine, political parties banned in Ukraine, and US weapons smuggled into Ukraine. Mark discussed the Russian missile strike in Ukraine and the media ignoring the ammunition stored at this location. Mark discussed the war crimes by the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian land lost to Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about President Macron's power in France, protests expected in France, and Democrats only focused on Trump. Ted spoke about the January 6th hearing and the Democrat's laser focus on former President Trump. Ted explained why Kamala Harris has been failed by Joe Biden and Democrats voters are upset with the path America is on.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

