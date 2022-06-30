https://sputniknews.com/20220630/table-manners--1096816871.html
Table Manners
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed during her congressional testimony this week that then-US President Donald Trump was livid about the lack... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson told members of the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection that an unnamed White House valet “articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall.”In a December 2020 interview, then-US Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press that there was not enough evidence to prove the claims of widespread election fraud parroted by Trump and his allies.When asked whether this was typical behavior from the former US president, Hutchinson disclosed that she was personally aware of “several times” in which Trump was “throwing dishes, or flipping the tablecloth to let all of the contents of the table go onto the floor to likely break or go everywhere.”
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed during her congressional testimony this week that then-US President Donald Trump was livid about the lack of voter fraud uncovered during the 2020 election and, at one point, became irate and sent his lunch into the dining room wall. “There was ketchup dripping down the wall,” Hutchinson said.
On Tuesday, former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson told members of the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection that an unnamed White House valet “articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall.”
In a December 2020 interview, then-US Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press
that there was not enough evidence to prove the claims of widespread election fraud parroted by Trump and his allies.
"So, I grabbed a towel, and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out,” Hutchinson recounted.
When asked whether this was typical behavior from the former US president, Hutchinson disclosed that she was personally aware of “several times” in which Trump was “throwing dishes, or flipping the tablecloth to let all of the contents of the table go onto the floor to likely break or go everywhere.”