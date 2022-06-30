https://sputniknews.com/20220630/sweden-and-finland-to-join-nato-maxwell-gets-20-years-eu-protests-grow-1096816075.html

Sweden and Finland to Join NATO; Maxwell Gets 20 Years; EU Protests Grow

Sweden and Finland to Join NATO; Maxwell Gets 20 Years; EU Protests Grow

Turkey has withdrawn its veto and both Finland and Sweden will be accepted into the NATO military alliance.

Turkey has withdrawn its veto, and the NATO military alliance Finland and Sweden will be accepted into the NATO military alliance.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss NATO. Turkey has withdrawn its veto, and the NATO military alliance Finland and Sweden will be accepted into the NATO military alliance. Also, President Biden announced an increase in US troop strength in Europe and Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed the UN to beg for more weapons.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China is bashing the concept of an Asian NATO as a method of destabilizing the Pacific region. Also, the new Filipino president has taken office and pledges to improve relations with the Chinese government.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th" , joins us to discuss Julian Assange and Ghislaine Maxwell. Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her part in the Epstein intelligence pedophilia ring. Also, we discuss how the mainstream media is refusing to defend Julian Assange.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss rising protests in the EU. The European continent is becoming increasingly unstable as protesters rally against inflation and globalist military policies in the UK, Belgium, and Spain.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The recent disclosure that CIA operatives are in Ukraine makes it clear that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict. Also, we discuss Finland and Sweden's entrance into NATO.John Burris, Civil Rights attorney, joins us to discuss the death penalty. Also, a recent Amnesty International report argues that the death penalty in the US is unreasonable and should be eliminated as soon as possible.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the economy in the EU. The EU is facing a disastrous future as the bloc works to divorce itself from its Russian energy source. Also, Boris Johnson argues that the economic pain being endured by citizens is worth the sacrifice because it helps Ukraine fight Russia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The truth about the US/UK neocon foreign policy is that the respective citizens have no say, and the policy is designed to destroy Russia as a state and then move on to conquer China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

